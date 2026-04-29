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Sale of energy drinks banned near schools in Ludhiana, violators to face 2-lakh penalty

The health department has barred the sale of energy drinks within 50 metres of govt, pvt schools in urban areas and 100 metres in rural areas, restriction also applies to school canteens

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Komal
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The health department has barred the sale of energy drinks within 50 metres of schools in urban areas and 100 metres in rural areas. The restriction also applies to school canteens.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramanpreet Kaur said such beverages contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants that can negatively impact young consumers. (HT File)

Ludhiana The health department has banned the sale of energy drinks near schools across Ludhiana district to curb rising consumption of high-caffeine beverages among children, warning that regular intake can adversely affect their physical and mental health.

Officials said violators can be penalised up to 2 lakh under provisions of the Food Safety Act.

Under directions issued by the state headquarters, the sale of energy drinks has been prohibited within 50 metres of schools in urban areas and 100 metres in rural areas. The restriction also applies to school canteens, officials said.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramanpreet Kaur said such beverages contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants that can negatively impact young consumers. “These drinks are often marketed as energy boosters, but they only provide a temporary stimulant effect. Regular consumption can lead to heart-related problems, sleep disturbances, anxiety and behavioural changes among children,” she said.

Officials said the initiative would focus not only on enforcement but also on awareness. Schools, parents and teachers are being sensitised about the harmful effects of such beverages and the need to promote healthier alternatives among children.

The health department has appealed to the public to cooperate and report any violations near school premises.

Officials said the move is part of a broader effort to create a safer food environment for children and reduce exposure to potentially harmful products at an early age.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sale of energy drinks banned near schools in Ludhiana, violators to face 2-lakh penalty
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sale of energy drinks banned near schools in Ludhiana, violators to face 2-lakh penalty
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