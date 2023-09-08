Samba: Three gangrape accused held within 24 hours
The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, alias Babu; Karandeep Singh, alias Bunty, and Pankaj Targotra, all residents of Ramgarh tehsil of Samba
The police on Friday arrested three gangrape accused within 24 hours of the crime, in Ramgarh area of Samba, said officials.
A case under Sections 457, 363 and 376-D of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act was registered at Ramgarh police station against the three accused.
Further investigations have been taken up.