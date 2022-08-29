Sandeep Jakhar slams Warring for ‘publicly rebuking’ senior leader

Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar on Sunday slammed the party’s state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for “publicly rebuking” senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Jakhar, a first-time MLA from Abohar, accused the Punjab Congress president of showing his arrogance by treating a senior leader in this manner. “The sheer arrogance of the punjab congress president, when you publicly rebuke a senior leader like Khaira sab and then one expects to be respected by the cadre…Respect is earned (sic),” he posted on Twitter a day after Warring and Khaira raised questions over each other’s actions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid protests by the state Congress against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s arrest by the vigilance bureau in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam, Bholath MLA and chairman of All-India Kisan Congress, had on Saturday advised Warring not to “waste” energy on defending individuals as the state is currently facing burning issues like beadbi (sacrilege), farmer suicides and lumpy skin disease. “I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, water logging, Lsd etc. I faced ED & bcoz I was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders r honest why worry? (sic)” he tweeted without naming any particular leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Khaira later also clarified that his statement should not be misconstrued, the remark did not go down well with Warring who replied that no one should give unsolicited advice as it diminishes their respect. There is also no love lost between Warring and Sandeep Jakhar from the time the latter’s uncle and former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and they frequently take digs at each other. Warring had, on August 14, dared the Abohar MLA to resign from the Congress and seek a fresh mandate.