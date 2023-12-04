Sandhwan slams Centre for 12% tax levy on shoemaking industry

While terming the tax increase on shoemaking (Punjabi jutti) industry as an “arbitrary” decision, Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday slammed the Union government and said the decision should be “immediately withdrawn”.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Demanding prompt monetary support for the shoemakers, the speaker said that these workers were trying to keep this ages-old tradition alive but the Union government wanted to ruin the traditional industry with this “arbitrary decision of levying 12% tax.” He added that need of the hour was to support these traditional occupations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sandhwan added that the Punjab government was making “efforts to ensure well being of every section of the society with its pro-people and industry-friendly policies.” He, however, alleged that the Union government was trying to ruin all un-organised sectors to pave the way for industry giants.