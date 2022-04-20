Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Sangrur admn identifies three sites for govt medical college

Hussan Lal, principal secretary, medical education and research, visited Sangrur and held a meeting with district officials to discuss the medical college proposal
The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur

The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur.

Hussan Lal, principal secretary, medical education and research, on Wednesday visited Sangrur and held a meeting with deputy commissioner and other senior officials in this regard. According to officials privy to the development, the college will be set up with 100% state funding.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set up a medical college in Sangrur, and we are identifying land for it. We have zeroed in on three suitable sites. Government teams will visit these locations to finalise the site,” said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.

The Punjab CM, who belongs to Satoj village in Sunam, represented Sangrur in the Lok Sabha since 2014 before getting elected to the Vidhan Sabha from the Dhuri seat, also in the district. Even former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced to set up a government medical college in Sangrur in November last year with 350-crore state funding.

“I have visited the Sangrur civil hospital to review the requirements to be fulfilled for setting up a medical college (according to the National Medical Council norms). First, the hospital needs to be upgraded to 300 beds,” said Hussan Lal, adding that the site will be finalised soon.

Punjab has four government medical colleges as of now, in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali. There were two more planned in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, though there is no clarity on their fate as of now.

