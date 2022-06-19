Sangrur bypoll: SAD seeks action against minister Dhaliwal for violating model code of conduct

: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the Election Commission to take action against panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for violating the model code of conduct by seeking votes for AAP candidate Gurmail Singh for the Sangrur bypoll in an academic institute.

In a representation to the Election Commission on Friday, SAD Spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler said Dhaliwal misused his position and sought votes for the AAP candidate by making appeals for votes in class rooms of the Desh Bhagat Government Aided College at Bardwal in Dhuri.

He said that this was not only a clear violation of the model code of conduct but also a violation of the instructions issued by the Election Commission.

The SAD Spokesman, while demanding action against the minister, also requested the Election Commission to issue a directive to the state government in this regard so that such violations do not occur in the future.