Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls

Sangrur deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched ‘Mera Maan’ a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding.
The coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls is a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, the Sangrur DC said. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched ‘Mera Maan’ a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. “It’s a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of 5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of 15,000 to 20,000,” the DC said. He said laptops and computers will be provided to those girls who do not have them.

