Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched ‘Mera Maan’ a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. “It’s a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of ₹5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000,” the DC said. He said laptops and computers will be provided to those girls who do not have them.
Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail
PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys
The Punjab School Education Board on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB's official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam. Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys.
2 bike-borne men rob ₹42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening. The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. Machhiwara station house officer, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”
Ludhiana | BPEOs scrimp on funds for delivering new books, saddle schools with bill
Despite receiving funds for delivering new Punjab School Education Board textbooks to government schools, block primary education officers (BPEOs) have directed school authorities to collect the books from their respective offices at their own expense. Saddled with the additional financial burden, some miffed school authorities have refused to collect the books, and have asked to the BPEOs to make arrangements to drop the textbooks on the school premises.
Terror suspects arrested in Karnal were in touch with Pak-based terrorist Rinda for past 9 months
Four terror suspects who were arrested in Karnal on Thursday with explosives and arms were in touch with Pakistani-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda for the past nine months through a mobile application. They were active since October last year and had delivered two consignments of explosives, arms and ammunition at Nanded in Maharashtra and Tarn Taran in Punjab, said police officials familiar with the matter.
Khalistan link: Class 12 student among 2 held for aiding 4 terror suspects
Ferozepur/ Faridkot: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more operatives from Ferozepur. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near the Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias a Class 12 student of Faridkot, Jass. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
