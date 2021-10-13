Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur: Health workers, librarians protest clerical delay in medical examination
chandigarh news

Sangrur: Health workers, librarians protest clerical delay in medical examination

The protesters said they cannot join duty without a medical examination report, but the strike by ministerial employees at the Sangrur civil surgeon’s office had been holding up the process
Newly appointed health workers and librarians holding a protest outside the civil surgeon’s office in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

Irked over clerical delay in getting their medical examination done, a requirement to join duty, nearly 60 newly appointed health workers and librarians held a protest at the Sangrur civil surgeon’s office on Tuesday.

The protesters said the ministerial employees needed to provide them forms before medical examination at the civil hospital and accept the paperwork after it was completed, but their strike for the past several days had been holding up the process.

Sandeep Kaur, a librarian candidate, said they had been visiting the civil surgeon’s office for it for the past four days for a form, but were returning empty handed every day. “The staff is not even accepting the form of candidates who have already been examined. We cannot join without a medical examination,” she added.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Jagmohan Singh said they had accepted the forms of some candidates on Tuesday and assured that the rest will be covered by Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mechanism needed to improve higher education in Punjab: Pargat Singh

Pink bollworm attack in Punjab: Agriculture minister sets 72-hour deadline for reports

Couple assaulted: SC panel issues notice to Tarn Taran admn

SGPC to set up super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP