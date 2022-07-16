Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.

The minister for higher education and languages announced that the state government will bestow martyr status on Bhagat Singh for the supreme sacrifice he made for the sake of country’s freedom.

During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr.

“Try to understand, Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the national assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not..,” Mann had said in Karnal.

“A newly elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country,” said Hayer.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.

“Every Sikh, every Punjabi & every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam S Bhagat Singh. Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom’s unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. @SimranjitSADA is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world,” Sukhbir Badal said in a tweet.