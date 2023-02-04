Sangrur: Naib tehsildar to face probe for ‘letting driver use his official stamp’

The Sangrur administration on Friday initiated probe against naib tehsildar Avtar Singh after a video, purportedly showing his driver stamping property registration papers and other documents of the revenue department on his behalf, made it to the social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration also issued him a show-cause notice to the naib tehsildar.

Avtar Singh admitted that his driver was using the stamp.

The naib tehsildar said, “It is not a big issue. He is my private driver and I told him to use my stamp because it was the work of former Sangrur MLA Surinder Pal Singh Sibia. I told him to do this so that they don’t have to wait for long.”

Sibia, however, maintained he had nothing to do with the incident. “I have nothing to do this with. I had just gone to tehsil for my routine work.”

Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate Navneet Kaur Sekhon said, “I am aware of the matter and have seen the video. We are probing the matter and will take action as per the inquiry report.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “We are issuing a show-cause notice to him and will take action after the facts come on record.”