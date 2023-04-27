One held with illegal pistol, 3 cartridges in Khanna

The Khanna police on Tuesday arrested a Sangrur resident for possessing weapons without a valid licence and recovered a 32-bore pistol along with three live cartridges from his possession. A case under Sections 25, 27 and 30 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Khanna city police station. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Sarabjit Singh of Mimsa village of Sangrur district. He was arrested by police teams near Pristine Mall.

The police said that the accused was carrying an Arms licence which was valid till November 2019.

Sub-inspector Surajdeen said that a case under Sections 25, 27 and 30 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Khanna city police station.