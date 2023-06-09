Sanitary inspector arrested for taking bribe from ragpicker in Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau arrested a sanitary inspector of the civic body for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from a ragpicker.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said sanitary inspector Jatinder Vij, posted at Zone-D, municipal corporation, was arrested on the complaint of Mahi Ram, a resident of Tower Colony, near Grain Market, Ludhiana. The complainant hails from Hindbathi village in Damo district of Madhya Pradesh.

The complainant told the bureau that he used to collect waste material, including glass bottles, plastic and iron materials from the garbage dump near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal.

The accused was demanding ₹15,000 monthly as bribe from him to allow him to collect waste materials. He also threatened the ragpicker that if he did not give him ₹15,000 per month, he would not let him collect waste.

The complainant said that the accused had already taken ₹8,000 from him as a first instalment of bribe and demanded more money.

The spokesperson informed that after preliminary investigation, a team of the vigilance bureau laid a trap and the sanitary inspector was arrested on the spot while accepting ₹4,000 as a second installment of bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at vigilance bureau police station. He will be produced in the local court on Friday.

