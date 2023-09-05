Ludhiana: Sanitary worker gets life sentence for killing pregnant wife

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a sanitary worker employed at the Ludhiana municipal corporation to rigorous life imprisonment for killing his two-month pregnant wife.

The complainant revealed that his daughter, Mahi, had been married to the accused for around three years and the couple had a one-and-a-half-year-old son. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional sessions judge Dishan Saroop handed over the sentence to Sandeep Kumar and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment.

The victim, Mahi alias Santosh Devi, 23, was found dead in the couple’s home in Subhash Nagar by her father, Shalinder Singh, on April 15, 2015.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused following Singh’s complaint.

Singh, a resident of Meharban, had alleged that Kumar used to suspect Mahi of infidelity. The complainant revealed that his daughter, Mahi, had been married to the accused for around three years and the couple had a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Singh said that on the fateful day, he received news that his daughter was strangled by her husband. Upon reaching their residence, he discovered his daughter’s lifeless body lying in a room.

