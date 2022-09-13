Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike

Sukhpreet Kaur, the wife of Sarabjit Singh – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries she suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday.

The victim’s daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

“On September 11 (Sunday), my mother was to visit me in Jalandhar. She requested one of our neighbours, Rajwant Singh, to drop her at the Amritsar bus stand on his motorcycle. However, when Rajwant and my mother reached Fatahpur in Amritsar, she fell off the bike, and sustained severe injuries to her head and face,” she said.

Sukhpreet Kaur was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where doctors said her condition was critical. She was put on ventilator support, but succumbed to her injuries. Her last rites will be performed at her native village, Bhikhiwind, at around 11 am on Tuesday. She passed away around two months after the death of her sister-in-law Dalbir Kaur, who relentlessly fought for her brother’s release from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

A Pakistan court had sentenced Sarabjit Singh to death in 1991 for ‘spying’ but in 2008, the Pakistan government stayed his execution for an indefinite period. However, he died after he was attacked by fellow inmates in April 2013. His body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar and his last rites were performed in Bhikhiwind.