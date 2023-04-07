Maman Khan, ailing sarangi legend from Jind, awaits govt help

Ailing and in need of treatment, Maman Khan, 83, a sarangi wizard sits gazing longingly at his musical instrument that once stirred a million hearts in his native village Kharak Punia on Jind road in Barwala district in Haryana.

Maman Khan, 83, an eight-generation sarangi player, who hails from the princely state of Jind. (HT File)

An eight-generation sarangi player, Khan hails from the princely state of Jind and was taken as an artiste in the cultural affairs department of Haryana government by the then officer Kamal Tewari. He went on to represent Haryana in cultural delegations to several countries, including Ghana, Boorkeenafasso, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Dubai, Libya and Syria, and won many laurels for his soulful music.

His sarangi created waves of sorrow in ‘Train to Pakistan’, a film by Pamela Rook in which Tewari gave music. Besides, his sarangi set the tone for several plays, including ‘Karmanwali’ by MK Raina and ‘Main taan ik sarangi haan’ by Atamjit.

Appealing to the Haryana government to come to his aid, Tewari says, “Here is a rare and talented artiste ailing and in need of sustained medical help, who did his state proud by winning the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. It is time for the state to reach out to him.”

Piyush Kumar, a trustee of the Pandit Jasraj Foundation, says: “There are several schemes of help to ailing artistes and Maman Khan needs to be helped.”

Flute player Veval adds that Khan is a legend if there ever was one and should not be ignored. Writer Chander Trikha, who heads the Haryana Sahitya Akademi, too has made a plea on behalf of the artiste saying, “Honouring someone like Khan means honouring our own heritage.”

Trikha has also expressed dismay that “Why is help taking so long to reach one who rightfully deserves it.”

