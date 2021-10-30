Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana big relief to people; gives free treatment up to 5L per family: Balbir Sidhu

Former minister and present MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu said the Punjab government was committed to extending the benefits of public welfare schemes to every person and continuous efforts were being made to make people aware of these schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing people during a Suwidha camp here at the district administrative complex, he referred to the scheme of allotting plots of five marlas each to the needy. He said he took up the matter with the chief minister to ease out the norms to extend the benefits to everyone. He said he met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and demanded relaxation of terms and conditions so that a maximum number of people could avail the benefits of the scheme. Talking about Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana, he said this scheme had become a major source of relief to the people as it provided free treatment up to ₹5 lakh per family to the beneficiaries in public hospitals as well as private hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stressing the need to sensitise people about various welfare schemes, the MLA said the government had taken a big initiative to conduct Suwidha camps so that the benefits of the government schemes could be provided at one place. He said around 4,000 beneficiaries had availed benefits of various schemes till October 28 during these Suvidha camps held at subdivision level across the district. On the occasion, he also distributed job cards of the MGNREGA scheme, pension approval letters and consent letters of various schemes to beneficiaries. During the camp, various departments also set up stalls to provide benefits of welfare services to people on the spot.