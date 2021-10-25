Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana: Empanelled hospitals won’t refuse treatment, says Soni

Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who was in Ludhiana on Sunday to resolve the issues being faced by private hospitals which had stopped elective surgeries covered under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (SSBY), said the empanelled facilities will not refuse treatment to beneficiaries.

Soni held a meeting with the state body of Indian Medical Association and SBI insurance and amicably resolved all the issues between them.

He reiterated that 15 lakh households of Punjab will be brought under the ambit of SSBY while addressing a press conference at the Circuit House here.

The deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, said all issues regarding pending payment and other anomalies have been sorted.

He said the insurance company would pay ₹30 crore to the hospitals in next two days besides clearing remaining payments soon.

Soni also said that a grievance committee would also be constituted comprising officials from health department, insurance company and representatives of IMA’s state body.

He appealed to the hospitals not to refuse treatment to beneficiaries in any situation and added the state government was committed to providing best health services to the poor.

