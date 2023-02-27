Sarpanches to meet with Haryana panchayat minister today

A 25-member committee of Haryana sarpanch association held a meeting in Bhiwani on Sunday and decided to attend a meeting with development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli on Monday.

The minister had invited the delegation of sarpanches to discuss their grievances. The newly elected village heads have been protesting against what they perceive is the government’s plan to curtail their spending powers, the introduction of the right to recall act and some other demands.

Ranvir Singh Gill, president of the Haryana Sarpanch association said they will hold a meeting with minister Babli in Chandigarh on Monday.

“ We are adamant on our demands. If the government did not accept our demands, we would continue our protest. We had planned to gherao the chief minister’s residence on March 1,” he added.

The development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli and sarpanches remained at loggerheads over the e-tendering issue. Babli had called the protesters ‘politically backed and corrupt’ people. For his remarks against village heads, BJP state chief OP Dhankar and Jannayak Janata party supremo Ajay Singh Chautala had advised him not to indulge in such activities and asked him to respect sarpanches.

