Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
chandigarh news

Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education

The session on save soil movement, held at the Government College of Yoga Education‘s campus in Chandigarh, was attended by around 100 participants
Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. (HT File)
Published on May 07, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by Dr Mona Chopra, a practising doctor and a volunteer from Isha foundation.

Chopra spoke about regeneration of soil using different methods, and the importance of preservation and highlighted the slogan ‘each one, reach one’ to spread awareness.

Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil.

The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma. The session was attended by around 100 participants in total.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP