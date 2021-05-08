SC notice to Punjab govt over Prashant Kishor’s appointment

The Supreme Court has issued notice of motion to Punjab government in connection with a petition challenging the appointment of political strategist Prashant Kishor as principal adviser (cabinet rank) to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta on Thursday directed the matter to be listed after summer vacations while hearing a plea filed by Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach and Satinder Singh, a Chandigarh-based advocate. Capt Amarinder had appointed Kishor as his principal adviser in March this year.

The petitioners submitted that appointment of Kishor, who has been assisting different political parties, in the rank and status of a cabinet minister was a clear violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. The petitioner alleged that in Kishor’s appointment, no advertisement was issued, no interviews were conducted and no criteria was adopted.

The petitioner said that the article 16(1) of the Constitution provides that there shall be equal opportunity to all citizens in employment or appointment to any office under the state. “Kishor will be enjoying pay, perks and all facilities from the state exchequer. His appointment is contrary to the provisions in the Constitution,” the petitioners added.

“Had proper procedure been followed, more qualified and suitable persons could have been available. The appointment has been made in a clandestine and cloistered manner causing loss to millions of aspirants,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner said the appointment smacks of mala fide as he was appointed election strategist by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in 2017. “There is a reasonable apprehension in the mind of petitioners that Kishor has been appointed principal adviser just to make election strategies for the coming elections,” the petition said.

In March, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed a similar petition challenging Kishor’s appointment.

