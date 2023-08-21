News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Posing as Panchkula MLA, fraudster tries to dupe man of 13,000

Posing as Panchkula MLA, fraudster tries to dupe man of 13,000

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 21, 2023 01:13 AM IST

The complainant, who runs a Photostat shop in Baltana, told the Panchkula police that on Friday, he received a phone call from an unknown number; the caller identified himself as Ajay, the security officer of Gian Chand Gupta, and said the MLA wanted to speak to him

A scammer trying to make quick money posed as Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta to con a Sector-19 resident into paying him 13,863.

However, growing suspicious that someone was trying to defraud him, Satish Kumar approached the police. (iStock)
However, growing suspicious that someone was trying to defraud him, Satish Kumar approached the police. (iStock)

But alert about the widespread impersonation scam, the resident, Satish Kumar, alerted the police.

The complainant, who runs a Photostat shop in Baltana, told the police that on Friday, he received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Ajay, the security officer of Gian Chand Gupta, and said the MLA wanted to speak to him.

Kumar alleged that the man claiming to be Gupta asked him to pay the fees for his sister’s daughter, who is currently studying at Panjab University. He provided him a bank account number and told him to transfer 13,863 that he could collect in cash from his house in Sector 17.

However, growing suspicious that someone was trying to defraud him, Kumar approached the police.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 20 police station. Police have advised residents to remain cautious of scammers, who may pose as heads of government departments, elected representatives or simply people known to them. The usual modus operandi is to create a financial urgency to make the victim pay out of concern. However, the claims must always be cross-checked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out