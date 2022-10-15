Scholarships announced for children of police personnel

The police department announced scholarships for the children of police personnel to help them financially in academics. Children of all police personnel from Class 4 employees to IPS officers are eligible for the scholarship. It will be given from Class 9 to MBBS or other higher degrees.

A letter from the welfare branch of the Punjab Police landed in the districts on Friday. All the commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSP) have been asked to hold meetings with the police personnel and to make them aware about the scheme so that they can avail the benefit.

According to the scheme, children of Class 4 employees, who got 70% or more marks in Class 9 to +2 would get ₹1,000 per month from the department. Children of Class 4 employees who got 70% or above marks in graduation would get ₹1,500 per month. Similarly, the children of Class 4 employees who got 70% marks in postgraduate, MBBS or any other equivalent degree would get ₹2,000 per month as a scholarship.

Conditions for children of constables to the director general of police (DGP) are a little tougher for the scholarship. Their children have to score more in academics to avail of the scholarship.

Children of the police officials have to score 95% or above in classes 9 and 10 to avail ₹1,000 per month scholarship. They need to score 90% or above in classes 11, 12 and graduation to get scholarships of ₹1,000 and 1500, respectively.

In a postgraduation degree, the children of police officials have to score 85% or more marks to get a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month. In MBBS or any other medical degree, they need to score 70% or more to get a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month.

The police personnel need to fill the forms with the attested copy of the marksheet of their children to enrol for the scholarship programme.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said that all the police personnel deputed in the police commissionerate, Ludhiana, will be informed about the scheme.