School bus mishap: Class-1 girl student killed in Hoshiarpur

A seven-year-old girl was killed while over a dozen other students had a narrow escape when their school bus overturned near Seena village in Chabbewal on Friday.

The bus belonging to Delhi International Public School, Jian village, was on its way to drop the students when the driver lost control over it while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police.

The victim has been identified as Jasnoor Kaur, a student of Class 1. Police are probing the matter. No case was registered till the filing of this report.htc

‘School on wheels’ launched in Sangrur

The Sangrur administration on Friday launched a “school on wheels” programme for children in slum areas. A specially designed bus will be sent daily to identified areas to educate children with the help of different interactive learning techniques, said deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. The bus can seat 30 children and is equipped with books, toys and informative charts.

Drive to plant 1.25L fruit saplings launched

The Punjab government on Friday launched a statewide campaign for the plantation of fructiferous saplings. Inaugurating the drive, cabinet minister Fauja Singh Srarai planted a mango sapling in Mohali. He said 1.25 lakh saplings will be planted across 12,000 schools, colleges and public places with an aim to increase the green cover and curb carbon emissions. The drive will also help provide nutritious fruits to everyone, he said.

Resolving sewerage, water issues priority: Nijjar

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that addressing sewerage and water supply issues in Punjab was on top of his agendas. Nijjar, who was visiting Jalandhar, also promised a timely resolution to issues being faced by people residing in illegal colonies and warned of action against MC officials who indulge in corrupt practices.

AAP govt will help young entrepreneurs: Minister

Cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Friday awarded the winners of the “Future Tycoons Startup Challenge”, an initiative taken by the Patiala district administration to hunt for entrepreneurial young minds who can work towards providing sustainable solutions. Jauramajra said that the state government will encourage new talent by providing loan facility, NOCs and all required assistance under one roof.

Digital evaluation: BFUHS shows way

A delegation of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences visited Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, on Friday to learn about its digital evaluation system. The medical varsity here has adopted e-transfer of questions papers and e-evaluation of answer sheets. BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said under the system, the question paper is sent directly to the examination centre half an hour before the start of the exam, while during the evaluation, the answer sheets are scanned page to page and turned into PDF files with barcodes.