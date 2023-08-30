4 students suffer injuries as school bus overturns in Karnal

Four children sustained minor injuries as the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakka Khera village on Karnal-Assandh road in Karnal, the police said on Tuesday. As per the information total 15 students were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident and four children sustained minor injuries and they have been hospitalised. The police said that the incident took place around 12.30pm when the private school bus was taking the children to their homes from the school. Investigation officer Jagbir Singh said that the children are safe, and they have been sent to their homes.

NH-44 Delhi-Chandigarh highway under CCTV surveillance

Karnal : At least 120 CCTV cameras will monitor over-speeding vehicles on the NH-44 Delhi-Chandigarh highway. As per the information, the cameras have been installed from Ambala to Delhi and they will be made operational in the next two months. Hardeep Singh Doon, Haryana inspector general of police (traffic), in a meeting at Panipat said that the installation of the CCTV cameras will help to keep a track of the over-speeding vehicles which is one of the key reasons behind road accidents.