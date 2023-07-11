Schools closed in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali till July 13 in wake of heavy rains

While all schools in Mohali will remain closed till July 13, in keeping with Punjab government orders, the UT education department too has declared holidays in the city schools and colleges till July 13. Panchkula administration has decided to keep all schools closed on July 11 and July 12. Panjab University (PU) has also declared a holiday for the main campus, regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges on Tuesday.

A car half-submerged in water as waterlogging was seen in Sector 7, Chandigarh, amid relentless rain on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Water alert

Chandigarh With two of the four drinking water pipelines from the Bhakra main line at Kajauli, to Chandigarh, damaged due to rain, the city’s water-supply will remain affected on Tuesday and Wednesday too. Residents can expect supply at full pressure from 3.30am to 8am and low pressure from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Manimajra With the water line to Manimajra from Bapu Dham also damaged due to rain, there will be no water supply to Manimajra for at least three days. MC chief engineer, NP Sharma said water will be supplied through tankers from 6 am to 8 pm.

23 trains cancelled for today

The railways has announced the cancellation of 23 trains, including Kalka Shatabdi up and down and Vande Bharat Express up and down on Tuesday due to water flow in the tracks. On Monday too, as many as 30 trains were suspended along the Ambala-Chandigarh-Kalka rail track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roads to avoid in Chandigarh

Commuters are advised to avoid road from Kishangarh Chowk towards Railway light point; road near SDM East Office , Industrial Area Phase-1; road near DT Mall and Lalit hotel; Khuda Lahora village road T-point on the road from 66kv Light point to Mullanpur barrier; road dividing Sector 25/24, road dividing Sectors 25/15 and 14/15 , Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout; road from dumping ground towards Sectors 25/38 light point; road from Ziri Mandi Chowk upto furniture market chowk; slow carriageway road opposite ISBT-43; Kaimbala road; Kacha Rasta Dhanas and road towards St. Kabir Light point