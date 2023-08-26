Scuffle among office-bearers: Akal Takht bars HSGMC from holding meetings

Taking a serious note of the alleged use of abusive language by the office-bearers and members of the

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh (above) has barred Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from holding any more administrative meetings till further directions. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) during a recent meeting, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has barred the body from holding any more administrative meetings till further directions.

Referring to a video from the meeting, held at Panjokhra Sahib gurdwara, where Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal and other members were purportedly seen abusing and manhandling each other, the jathedar said, “What happened in the meeting is condemnable. This has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat across the world. Akal Takht office is getting phone calls and complaints over this incident.”

“HSGMC president Karamjit Singh, general secretary Gurwinder Singh and some members, including Harpreet Singh and Gurbax Singh, have approached the Takht to lodge a written plea in this regard. After a serious discussion, all committee members and office-bearers have been told that until this matter is under the consideration of the Takht, no administrative meeting will be held. Routine matter meetings are excluded from it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jathedar further said, “Secondly, all members and office-bearers are directed to not indulge in blame-game in the media or on social media. A committee is being constituted, which will probe the entire matter and send the report to Takht.”

The report will be discussed in the next meeting of the Sikh clergy and the verdict announced accordingly, said the spokesperson of the Takht secretariat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON