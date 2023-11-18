Search on after man jumps into canal with 3 children in Muktsar

The Muktsar district police authorities launched a search after an alert that a man threw his three children in the Rajasthan feeder canal before jumping into the water himself, near Bhullar village on Friday morning.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar, Malkit Singh said the family belonged to Jalour in Rajasthan.

“A few farmers spotted a boy trying to run away and a man catching hold of him and subsequently throwing him in the canal. As per the villagers’ alert, the man also jumped into the water later. Later it was learnt that the man was accompanied by his three children. Villagers unsuccessfully tried to rescue them,” said the SHO.

A police team managed to establish their identities on the basis of the father’s Aadhar card and mobile phone found near the canal.

“On contacting over the phone, the man’s family said he had left home in Jalour on November 15 with the kids on the pretext of shopping. He somehow reached Muktsar after which they all went missing. Through search started in the canal and on its banks, our teams haven’t been able to make any headway. Further probe would be started after the family members of the missing persons reach Muktsar,” added the SHO.

