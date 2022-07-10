Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace

A cordon and search operation was carried out across the police commissionerate on Saturday to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime.

The comprehensive operation lasted three-and-a-half hours from 11.30am to 3pm. Under the supervision of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and additional director general of police (ADGP, community affairs division) Gurpreet Deo, senior officials – including the joint commissioner of police (rural), additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP, 4), two assistant commissioners of police, five station house officers (SHOs), three chowki in-charges – and 250 police personnel cordoned off areas in the vicinity of the central jail in Preet Nagar, Tajpur Road, and Farid Colony to weed out known criminals and contraband.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deo said, “The operation was carried out to instil a sense of security among common man and fear among law-breakers, strengthen our fight to make Punjab drug-free, eliminate gangster culture, maintain law and order, and detect crime.”

“There is a need to revive basic policing, which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots, being ready to handle any emergent law-and-order situation, monitoring crime data, inspect police stations, and looking after the welfare of police personnel,” the ADGP said.

Cops comb through 450 houses, 235 vehicles in Jagraon

The rural police combed through 450 houses, and 235 vehicles in Jagraon, on the directives of director general of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday.

A special team comprising 225 police personnel sanitised villages falling under the Sidhwan Bet police station in Jagraon, including Malsiha Bajan and Basti Khaulean Vala Pull in a six hour operation, which concluded at 3pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Nilambri Jagdale supervised the team, which also included three superintendents of police(SPs), and six deputy superintendents of police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hillori said, “No objectionable material was recovered during the drive. More such surprise drives will be carried out in future.”