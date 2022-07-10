Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace
chandigarh news

Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace

Additional director general of police (ADGP, community affairs division) Gurpreet Deo said, “The operation was carried out to instil a sense of security among common man and fear among law-breakers, strengthen our fight to make Punjab drug-free, eliminate gangster culture, maintain law and order, and detect crime.”
The search operation was carried out to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A cordon and search operation was carried out across the police commissionerate on Saturday to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime.

The comprehensive operation lasted three-and-a-half hours from 11.30am to 3pm. Under the supervision of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and additional director general of police (ADGP, community affairs division) Gurpreet Deo, senior officials – including the joint commissioner of police (rural), additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP, 4), two assistant commissioners of police, five station house officers (SHOs), three chowki in-charges – and 250 police personnel cordoned off areas in the vicinity of the central jail in Preet Nagar, Tajpur Road, and Farid Colony to weed out known criminals and contraband.

Deo said, “The operation was carried out to instil a sense of security among common man and fear among law-breakers, strengthen our fight to make Punjab drug-free, eliminate gangster culture, maintain law and order, and detect crime.”

“There is a need to revive basic policing, which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots, being ready to handle any emergent law-and-order situation, monitoring crime data, inspect police stations, and looking after the welfare of police personnel,” the ADGP said.

Cops comb through 450 houses, 235 vehicles in Jagraon

The rural police combed through 450 houses, and 235 vehicles in Jagraon, on the directives of director general of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday.

A special team comprising 225 police personnel sanitised villages falling under the Sidhwan Bet police station in Jagraon, including Malsiha Bajan and Basti Khaulean Vala Pull in a six hour operation, which concluded at 3pm.

RELATED STORIES

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Nilambri Jagdale supervised the team, which also included three superintendents of police(SPs), and six deputy superintendents of police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hillori said, “No objectionable material was recovered during the drive. More such surprise drives will be carried out in future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP