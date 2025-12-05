Sec-10 grenade attack case: Proclamation orders issued by NIA against Rinda, Passia

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued proclamation orders against government-designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passia for their alleged roles in the Sector 10 grenade attack in September 2024. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued proclamation orders against government-designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passia for their alleged roles in the Sector 10 grenade attack in September 2024. (HT File)

NIA officials disclosed the development during a hearing in the Special NIA Court on Thursday. SI Yogesh Prajapat from the NIA branch office appeared before the court and stated that proclamation orders against Passia were issued on November 27, while orders against Rinda were issued on November 30. The agency has also begun the process of publishing these proclamations in newspapers circulated in the accused persons’ residential areas. An adjournment was sought to place the published copies on record, and the matter will now be heard on December 18.

Both Rinda and Passia remain absconding. Meanwhile, three accused — Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, lodged in Amritsar Central Jail, and Abhijot Singh alias Babba, lodged in Hoshiarpur Central Jail — have already been arrested.

According to the NIA, the intended target of the attack was a retired Punjab Police officer. Investigators found that the grenade used — an HG-84 — was manufactured in Pakistan. The probe revealed that Abhijot travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he met Shamsher Shera, a key aide of Passia and a proclaimed offender in the case. Shera recruited Abhijot into Passia’s gang.

After returning to India in mid-2024, Abhijot conducted a recce of the target in July. Acting on Passia’s instructions, he procured a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate for the attack. Passia also supplied pistols to Abhijot and Rohan in August 2024. On September 11, 2024, Rohan and Vishal allegedly carried out the grenade attack and fled in an auto-rickshaw. Chandigarh Police initially arrested Kuldeep, the auto driver, but he was granted bail after the chargesheet was not filed within 180 days.

Rinda, believed to be operating from Pakistan, is linked to the banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and works in coordination with Pakistan’s ISI.

Passia, meanwhile, was arrested in the US on April 18 this year. According to an FBI Sacramento post on X, he is accused of involvement in terror attacks in Punjab and is allegedly affiliated with two international terrorist organisations. The FBI also stated that he had entered the US illegally and used burner phones to avoid detection.