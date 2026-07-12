Second cave-in on same stretch in Ludhiana lays bare residents’ fears

Barely 10 days after a road cave-in at the same spot, another section of the carriageway between G and H Blocks of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, adjoining City Centre, gave way on Saturday morning, trapping a few vehicles. Onlookers quickly extricated the vehicles and no injuries were reported, but the recurring cave-ins have renewed concerns over the adequacy of the temporary repairs carried out after the previous incident.

The stretch that gave way in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar area, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

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The cave-in occurred around 8 am, briefly disrupting traffic in the area. Residents said a biker was among those whose two-wheeler got trapped after the road suddenly gave way. Locals rushed to the spot and helped pull out the stranded vehicles before traffic movement was restored.

Residents alleged that a similar cave-in had occurred at the same location around 10 days ago. Following the earlier incident, the municipal corporation had merely filled the damaged portion of the road instead of undertaking permanent restoration, they claimed, adding that the recurrence points to a deeper structural problem.

Arvind Sharma, a resident, alleged that sewerage water diverted towards the City Centre has been eroding the soil beneath the carriageway, weakening its foundation and triggering repeated cave-ins. He claimed that residents had repeatedly flagged the issue with the authorities, but no lasting remedial measures were initiated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Repeated calls made to the municipal corporation’s recently launched 24x7 monsoon helpline went unanswered,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Repeated calls made to the municipal corporation’s recently launched 24x7 monsoon helpline went unanswered,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another resident, Yogesh Mandal, said, “Temporary patchwork will not resolve the underlying problem and urged the civic authorities to conduct a technical assessment of the affected stretch to identify and rectify the root cause before a more serious incident occurs.”

Ritu, another resident, said the locality experiences similar problems every monsoon and demanded a permanent engineering solution instead of recurring temporary repairs.

Area councillor Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal said, “The damaged stretch has been filled to restore traffic movement. The road will be reconstructed after the monsoons.”