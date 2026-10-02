Second instalment of 1,262 cr transferred to 36L women: Mann

Three months after launching the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna on July 1, the Punjab government on Thursday released the second instalment of ₹1,262.54 crore to 36.87 lakh women.

The chief minister said, “The responsibility of governments is to collect taxes from the people and spend that money back on the people.” (HT)

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Speaking at a state-level function at Sri Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran’s Khadoor Sahib constituency, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the second instalment covering October, November and December was being released for the mothers and daughters of Punjab.

“Today, each woman is receiving three months’ instalment together. Earlier, ₹2,562.33 crore had already been distributed as Satkar Rashi among 73.99 lakh women for July, August and September. With today’s disbursement, a total of ₹3,824.87 crore has now been transferred directly into the bank accounts of women,” he said.

Addressing the function, Mann said, “This is the sacred land where Guru Amar Das abolished the practice of Sati and strengthened the institution of langar, in which Mata Khivi personally rendered service. This is why we chose this great and historic land for the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “This scheme is a social revolution that will enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of our mothers and daughters. It is also a pathway towards financial freedom for women. Around 97% of the women in Punjab will be eligible to benefit from this scheme. This is the first scheme of its kind in the country under which all eligible women are being provided Satkar Rashi. Our target is to extend the benefits of the Satkar Yojna to 1 crore women.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “This scheme is a social revolution that will enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of our mothers and daughters. It is also a pathway towards financial freedom for women. Around 97% of the women in Punjab will be eligible to benefit from this scheme. This is the first scheme of its kind in the country under which all eligible women are being provided Satkar Rashi. Our target is to extend the benefits of the Satkar Yojna to 1 crore women.” {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said, “The responsibility of governments is to collect taxes from the people and spend that money back on the people. Whether it is development works, work in the fields, roads, laying 14,000 kilometres of pipelines or providing more than 70,000 jobs, our government is judiciously utilising public money for public welfare. Our government will leave no stone unturned for this noble task.”

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He reiterated that if the Congress, BJP or Akali Dal came to power, monthly assistance to women, free electricity and free bus travel will be discontinued.

“Earlier, politics was dominated by the Badal family, the Captain family or the Majithia family. Those who used to claim that they would rule Punjab for 25 years do not even have 25 leaders left with them today,” said Mann while targeting political rivals.

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and others were also present on the occasion.

‘Even new Cong president will not be able to unite party leaders’

On the occassion, Mann remarked that after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s removal as Punjab Congress chief, even the new president will not be able to unite the Congress leaders. “After the new president comes, the fight amongst them will further intensify,” he said.

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“The Congress has fewer ‘karyakartas’ but more leaders who aspire to become CM, not for the well-being of the people but for satisfying their lust for power,” alleged Mann.