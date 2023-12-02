In view of the Haryana teacher eligibility test (HTET) to be held on December 2 and 3, the administration imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around 856 examination centres set up across the state.

Section 144 imposed in Haryana ahead of TET exam (HT FILE)

Over 2.52 lakh candidates will appear in the examination.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed the arrangements of the test with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and officers of board of school education. Kaushal directed to impose Section 144 of CrPC to prevent gathering around the test centres so as to curb cheating in HTET.

He directed that adequate police arrangements should be made three hours before the commencement of the examination to prevent external interference at the centres and photostat shops around the examination centres will remain closed during the test.

At least 172 flying squads have been set up to check cheating and other irregularities. Apart from this, full-time observers have also been appointed at each examination centre across the state, including an officer of the district administration and an official of the education board, as representatives.

