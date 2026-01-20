Sector 32 pharmacy firing: Lab owner held for plotting attack, links emerge with Bishnoi aide

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a 28-year-old private laboratory owner, Rahul Bisht, for allegedly plotting the firing incident at Sewak Pharmacy, Sector 32-D, that took place last Thursday. The alleged shooters continue to be on the run and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace them. (HT Photo for representation)

Police are still verifying the veracity of a viral audio clip in which an alleged gangster, Saba Gobindgarh, is purportedly heard claiming responsibility for the attack. Saba is said to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police said Bisht, who runs a private diagnostic laboratory in Sector 32, had allegedly orchestrated the attack as he had a personal dispute with the owners. He allegedly passed on information about the pharmacy and its owners to the gangsters. Two men had barged into the pharmacy around 9.50 pm and fired two rounds – one of which struck the glass counter, while the second hit the lower portion of the counter. One of the owners, Tanish Luthra, 23, was at the shop with another staff member at the time, however, both escaped unhurt.

Luthra had told police that the assailants had threatened him before fleeing. The alleged shooters continue to be on the run and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace them.

Following the attack, the pharmacy owners reportedly received an extortion call demanding ₹2 crore. In the audio clip claiming responsibility for the attack, the speaker names the owner of Sewak Pharmacy, and claims his involvement in drug trafficking. The voice further threatens to kill the shop owner or his family members if they resist or approach the police.