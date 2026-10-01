Security cover row: AAP MLA Malik rides bike to J&K Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik drove to the J&K legislative assembly on a motorcycle on Wednesday, blaming the lieutenant governor, administration and the director general of police for withdrawing his security cover.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik during the last day of the autumn session of the Legislative Assembly, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

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Malik, the only AAP legislator in J&K, was earlier booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by then Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh. A court later quashed his detention, and he was released.

On Wednesday morning, Malik rode his motorcycle into the assembly premises, surprising those present.

Malik took a dig at lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and director general of police for withdrawing his security.

“They took away my driver in the morning, so I had no option but to come on a motorcycle. When their own guests come from outside, they provide them full protocol and vehicles,” he said, adding that as an elected legislator, he deserves full protocol.

“The DGP says he moves without any fear. Then how did the encounter take place in Budgam and earlier in Jammu? I am a public representative, and if they don’t respect an elected legislator, you can realise the fate of the common masses,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Assembly adjourned sine die {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assembly adjourned sine die {{/usCountry}}

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The assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after a 10-day autumn session. After a seven-hour-long sitting, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House. Rather said the assembly held seven sittings spanning 25 hours over ten days.

The Speaker said a total of 646 questions were received, including 328 starred ones.

Two government resolutions were moved, and both were adopted; 70 private resolutions were received, of which seven were listed while one was taken up but not adopted, he said.

The government introduced eight bills, of which six were passed, and two withdrawn.

“Forty-nine private member bills were pending, and 23 fresh were introduced, with one disallowed. One was taken up by the House,” Rather said, thanking the members.

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Referring to the motion, brought by the opposition BJP, for his removal, Rather said he was happy with the discussion of his role. “It will help me to rectify my shortcomings.” “I have not taken a decision on the no-confidence motion, but I read a commentary that says it lapses. As per the rule, a motion can only be listed in business after 14 days. There will not be a session after 14 days,” he said.