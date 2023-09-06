Reasi encounter: Security forces launch op to neutralise terrorist who fled cordon

A day after security forces killed a terrorist in an encounter that also left a policeman and a soldier injured, they have launched searches for the second terrorist who fled the cordon in Reasi district’s Chassana area, officials said.

When the security personnel were closing in on the house, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. One terrorist was neutralised in the gunfight, officials added (HT File)

A defence spokesperson said that a search operation was launched to track the fleeing terrorist. “Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and special operations group have been continuing search operations in jungle areas of Reasi district,” he added.

On Monday, security forces killed a terrorist while a policeman and a soldier were injured during an encounter in Gali Sohab area of Chassana.

“Late on Sunday, two terrorists had entered the house of a special police officer Latief and held his family hostage at gunpoint. The terrorists had food from the family. However, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the SPO and his wife sneaked out of the house while terrorists were asleep,” sources said.

“A search of the house and the surrounding areas after the encounter resulted in the recovery of a slain terrorist,” said officials.

One AK series assault rifle with magazines was recovered from the house.

“However, his associate managed to escape the house and searches have been launched to neutralize him,” they added.

On September 3, Army had successfully destroyed an improvised explosive device in the region.