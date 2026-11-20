Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday met a public delegation from Kiyar in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district here and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem through decisive action.

The delegation apprised the LG of key issues pertaining to the prevailing security situation in Kiyar and other areas of Dachhan. (HT Photo)

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Sinha also assured adequate compensation, government employment, and comprehensive support to the next of kin of the two special police officers (SPOs)–Rashpal Kumar and Babbi Chand, who recently laid down their lives in the line of duty.

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Sinha paid homage to both the braveheats and assured that the administration will extend all possible support to the families of the martyrs. The delegation was led by members of the legislative assembly from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar.

The delegation apprised the LG of key issues pertaining to the prevailing security situation in Kiyar and other areas of Dachhan. She also highlighted the concerns of residents living in remote and vulnerable pockets of Dachhan.

He also assured of installation of a mobile tower in the area and committed to pursuing forest clearance for the Kiyar road with the relevant authorities. The hilly area has a poor mobile and road connectivity.

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{{^usCountry}} On establishing a special operations group (SOG) picket, he said the issue will be discussed in the review meeting with deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, scheduled for Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On establishing a special operations group (SOG) picket, he said the issue will be discussed in the review meeting with deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, scheduled for Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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“The security grid, along with road and communication infrastructure in Kiyar and adjoining remote areas, will be strengthened for the safety and well-being of the local residents,” he said.

The LG assured the delegation that all other demands and grievances raised during the meeting would be addressed on priority. The delegation consisted of residents from Kiyar including Suresh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Ram Lal Thakur, Roshan Lal Thakur, Satish Kumar Parihar, Rohit Parihar.

They were accompanied by BJP’s Kishtwar district president Ravi Parihar, from Lopara Dachhan; BJP district vice president Kishtwar, Ashish Sharma from Berabhata, Lokesh Parihar from Suid, Dachhan and J&K BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Urvashi Gupta.