Security up as tension prevails at Chandigarh-Mohali border, day after rampage

A day after Sikh protesters went on a rampage on the Sector 52/53 dividing road, tension prevailed near the Chandigarh-Mohali border, where police beefed up security while protesters staged a sit-in and organised a “paath” on Thursday after being refused entry into Chandigarh.

As many as 33 cops were injured and dozens of police vehicles damaged after the armed protesters, under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, had clashed with the police on Wednesday, after they were stopped from marching towards Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh, to press for the release of Sikh prisoners.

The Mohali police, which had faced flak from the Chandigarh police a day before, for “inaction and inefficiency”, upped the ante against the protesters and set up numerous checkposts between YPS Chowk, where the protesters have erected tents since January 7, and Sector 52/53 Chowk.

Both roads -- YPS Chowk to Chandigarh, and Sector 52-53 dividing road, remained out of bounds for residents owing to heavy police deployments and barricading.

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, along with other senior officers, also camped on the border to keep tabs on the situation.

On the edge till evening

Around 1pm, the protesters tried to march towards the Sector 52/53 dividing road, but were stopped on the way. Later, a group of 31 protesters was allowed march towards the Mohali-Chandigarh border, accompanied by two lawyers, Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg, four superintendents of police and other senior cops. But once they reached the Sector 52/53 dividing road, they were barred from proceeding furthering, following which the 31-member group sat on dharna and organised a paath.

Around 3.30pm, situation turned tense again as a group of over 10 Nihangs marched again started marching towards the Sector 52/53 chowk, raising Panthik slogans but were immediately stopped by the police.

Around 4pm, the group that was on dharna on the border, again requested the police to let them go to Chandigarh, but on refusal, they marched back to the YPS Chowk while raising anti-government slogans.

They attacked to kill: Cops

Two FIRs were registered against the protesters, one in Chandigarh and the other in Mohali.

The FIR registered on the statement of Sector-34 station house officer (SHO), inspector Davinder Singh, mentioned that Balwinder Singh, Dilsher Singh Jandiala, Jaswinder Singh Rajpura, Bapu Gurcharan Singh, Rupinderjit Singh, all members of the organising committee of Morcha, came with 200 to 300 protesters, and later called more supporters.

“They came on tractors and horses, and started raising pro-Khalistan slogans. Armed with swords, spears, rods, sticks and gandasi (axe), they opened attack on the police personnel. Those on horses also tried to pin down the cops,” read the FIR.

In the FIR, it was further stated that the protesters attacked to kill, and had the policemen not run to safety, they would have died.

“They (protesters) jumped over the barricades and started roughing up the cops, and attacked them with swords and sticks, besides hurling stones at them,” read the FIR.

It was further stated that force and water cannons were used to push the protesters back, and talks were on to control the situation.

The FIR also stated that the protesters damaged the police vehicles, uprooted the barricades and snatched the tear gas hand from the vajra vehicle, and the ammunition from the RAF vehicle. The FIR has been registered under Sections 147/148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public function), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Sections of the Arms Act.

Mohali ADGP Arpit Shukla said, “We have registered the FIR and now adequate security arrangements have been made to prevent further violence. Since 33 cops of Chandigarh and Mohali police got injured, we will identify the culprits and take appropriate action against them,” said Shukla.

Police appeal to public to share videos of violence

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh police appealed to members of the public and mediapersons to share videos and photos of the violence so as to identify the miscreants who attacked the cops and damaged public property. The video, photo or other form of evidence may be sent to firno.63@gmail.com or on WhatsApp 9875984001. Police said the informer’s identity will be kept secret.

Box:

For parents of YPS students,

it’s a recurring nightmare

Meanwhile, parents of Yadavindra Public School (YPS) students are on the edge, in view of the protesters camping near the school. A parent on the condition of anonymity said, “We are scared to send our kids to school alone. On normal days, it takes me about 10 minutes to drop my kids to school, but now, due to the protest, it takes over half and hour.”

Acknowledging the risk, a senior police official revealed that a few days ago, some Nihangs had forcefully entered the school after breaking one of the gates. They had reportedly misbehaved with the school authorities, and the police had intervene to remove them from the school property.

