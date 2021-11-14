Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seeking regular jobs, midday meal workers hold protest rally in Karnal

Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Midday meal workers from across the state on Saturday held a protest rally in Karnal demanding regular jobs and minimum wages.

Protesting under the banner of the Haryana Midday Meal Workers’ Association, the agitators alleged that they were not paid by the government for the past one year as midday meal was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most of the midday meal workers are from poor families and they were unable to feed their children”, said a protester.

“We serve food to the school kids but we don’t have money to feed our own children due to government’s apathy,” alleged another worker.

During their “Vishal Pradarshan”, the midday meal workers gathered at the Atal Park and later took out a protest march and reached the mini-secretariat.

Their demands include release of salaries, resuming of midday meal services in schools, fixing of minimum wages and compensation for the lockdown period. The protesters said they should be paid for 12 months instead of 10 months.

