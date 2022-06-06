Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seized vehicles gutted on police station premises in Jammu

The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1.50 am after an overhead power line snapped
Flames and smoke billow out of Satwari Police station that caught a massive fire, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByPTI, Jammu

At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises early on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1.50 am after an overhead power line snapped, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said.

“At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire,” an official of the fire and emergency department said.

