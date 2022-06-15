Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Selfie with school campaign: AAP launches fresh attack on BJP govt in Himachal
chandigarh news

Selfie with school campaign: AAP launches fresh attack on BJP govt in Himachal

In the run up to the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led state government on Tuesday with its ‘selfie with school’ campaign, under which the ‘poor condition’ of government schools will be documented
AAP state president Surjeet Thakur kicked off the campaign from Government Primary School, Gulhari, in Solan. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

In the run up to the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led state government on Tuesday with its ‘selfie with school’ campaign, under which the ‘poor condition’ of government schools will be documented.

AAP state president Surjeet Thakur kicked off the campaign from Government Primary School, Gulhari, in Solan.

Under the campaign, the party has asked the people of the state to visit the government schools that are in a dilapidated state and post photographs on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag, ‘selfiewithschools’.

AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit said, “AAP intends to make education a mass movement in Himachal Pradesh. People can share photographs and videos with the party on the WhatsApp number 98053-60763. The campaign will demonstrate the state of education in the hill-state under the rule of the BJP and Congress decades after Independence.”

“The public should participate in the campaign to ensure a bright future for their children. The campaign cannot be successful without public participation.” he said, adding that it was the first time that a political party was contesting an election on the basis issues being faced by the people.

RELATED STORIES

The AAP has made education its main poll plank in Himachal.

During a recent Town Hall meeting on education held at Hamirpur, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister

Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP and Congress of destroying the education system of the state.

He had alleged that there were 722 schools in Himachal that were running from a single room, while in 55 schools no student had cleared their board examinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP