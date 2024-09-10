Seminar on ‘dried distilleries grains with solubles’ at NDRI

A seminar on “Dried distilleries grains with solubles” (DDGS) was held in the Dr NN Dastur Auditorium of ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal in collaboration with All India Distilleries Association (AIDA), New Delhi. Sunil Duggal, consultant of All India Distilleries Association (AIDA), New Delhi, briefed about the activities of the particular organisation and highlighted their future roadmap on DDGS. (HT Photo)

Director Dheer Singh emphasised on sustainable environment, net zero carbon policy and circular economy and said that the country is gearing up its activities and policies for quantum jump of bio-ethanol production, focusing on cereals (such as maize, rice etc) in addition to sugars.

DDGS has high nutritional value and can be used for microbial fermentation feedstock to produce value-added products and can address the immediate challenges of livestock sector by virtue of supplying quality feed ingredients to augment higher production.

Dr Rajan Sharma, joint director (Research) highlighted the significance of DDGS for partial replacement of conventional concentrate ingredients and emphasised on quality and safety issue.