Seminar on Punjab global migration: Improving edu, skill devp needed to stop youth from going abroad: Experts

Experts at the two-day international seminar on ‘Punjab’s Global Migration: Youth immigration trends, causes, and its impact’ said that a balanced approach to creating local economic opportunities, improving education and skill development, and fostering entrepreneurship will stop the youth from seeking greener pastures abroad. Experts at the two-day international seminar on ‘Punjab’s Global Migration: Youth immigration trends, causes, and its impact’ said that a balanced approach to creating local economic opportunities, improving education and skill development, and fostering entrepreneurship will stop the youth from seeking greener pastures abroad. (Niks Ads - stock.adobe.com/ Representational image)

The international seminar organised by the NRI Sabha, Punjab, threw light on the recent trends in immigration patterns and recent deportation cases, which has exposed the illegal immigration sector running blatantly in the state.

Parvinder Kaur Banga, president of the NRI Sabha, said a special session on dialogue on the migration of youth and new challenges that arise after the series of deportation cases from the United States with throw a light on the emotional and financial toll of the deportees.

“The session presented the stories of deportation cases and explored the migration of youth and the emerging challenges caused by deportation. As increasing numbers of young individuals move abroad for better opportunities, deportation policies are reshaping their futures and impacting their home communities. We discussed the socio-economic consequences, emotional toll, and implications of forced returns,” she said.

Dr Kuldip Singh, seminar coordinator, added that the way forward requires improving education, skill development and fostering entrepreneurship.

In his keynote address, professor Ronki Ram, a social political scientist, Panjab University, Chandigarh, threw light on the changing paradigms in the migration process over the decades.

Meanwhile, Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the seminar will help in connecting all the threads and will also help at the policy level in Punjab.

“The government has taken serious note of deportation cases from the United States and 15 FIRs were registered since the first deportation plane landed at Amritsar on February 5.

The issue of migration once again came into the limelight following the first deportation flight from the US landing at Amritsar airport on February 5. The first batch of 104 Indian immigrants were brought to Amritsar in a US military aircraft. Among these deportees, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.

On February 15, a second batch of 117 illegal immigrants landed at Amritsar on another US military aircraft. This batch included 65 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh and two each from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. The following day, a third US military aircraft carrying 112 Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport, bringing the total number of deportees sent back from the US amid the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration to 333.