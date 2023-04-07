40 % hike in excise revenue: Majithia alleges 200-cr scam

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday accused the Punjab government of fudging the figures to show an increase of 41% in the excise department revenue during the previous financial year 2022-23.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia termed it a scam of ₹ 200 crore and demanded a CBI probe into it. He said all guilty should be arrested on the same pattern as in Delhi.

Accusing chief minister Bhagwant Mann and finance minister Harpal Cheema of lying while claiming a hike of 41%, Majithia said the actual increase was 10.26%.