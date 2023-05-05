Punjab’s law and order issues scaring investors: Capt Amarinder

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed concern over the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state.

Capt Amarinder said if the situation continued like this, nobody will come to invest in Punjab which will badly hit the state’s economy. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate for Jalandhar Parliamentary byelection, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal here, Capt Amarinder said, if the situation continued like this, nobody will come to invest in Punjab which will badly hit the state’s economy.

The former chief minister pointed out how murders were taking place in Punjab with criminals having no fear of law, while the dreaded gangsters were ruling the roost from the jails and even giving interviews to the media.“The youth of the state were already migrating out of the country as they do not see any future here,” he said. He asked the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to address these pressing issues the state was faced with. The former CM also expressed concern over the prevalence of drugs in the state and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for its “failure” to curb this menace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}