Former domestic help among four held for robbing Panchkula couple

Over 18 months after a senior citizen couple was robbed of ₹5.5 lakh and jewellery at their house in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, police have arrested four Nepalese nationals, including their former domestic help, for the crime.

The accused have been identified as Gopal, alias Khagrend Sarki, 35, presently staying in Gurugram; Karan Bahadur, 30, and Asman Singh, 32, both presently staying in Ludhiana; and Tek Bahadur, 22, all hailing from Nepal. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Gopal, alias Khagrend Sarki, 35, presently staying in Gurugram; Karan Bahadur, 30, and Asman Singh, 32, both presently staying in Ludhiana; and Tek Bahadur, 22.

Police said Karan had been working at the victims’ house for around two weeks before the dacoity. He conspired with others to rob the couple, they added.

On November 20, 2021, the complainant, Anu Walia, 65, was feeding milk to her grandson while her husband was asleep in another room, and her son and daughter-in-law were out for work.

Around 3.30 pm, three masked men entered their house. One of them was holding a rod, another had a sharp-edged weapon and the third one broke the leg of one of the stools to use it as a weapon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon they entered the house, they started hitting her husband and threatened to kill her and the child. Fearing for their lives, she quietly sat in a corner. The accused then proceeded to loot ₹5.5 lakh cash, 10 diamond rings, 3-4 gold sets and other jewellery items.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 395 (dacoity), 450 (house-trespass) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station in this regard.

On May 12, the crime branch, Sector 26, Panchkula, arrested the accused from Gurugram. They were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.