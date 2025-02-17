Senior Congress leader Ram Niwas to contest as Independent from Hisar

A day after the Congress announced its candidates for the post of mayor for the Haryana municipal corporation elections, senior Congress leader Ram Niwas Rara declared to contest as an Independent from Hisar. In Rohtak, the Congress party has pitted Suraj Mal Kiloi, a BJP turncoat as its mayoral candidate to take on saffron party’s Ram Avtar Valmiki. (File)

Rara had unsuccessfully contested last year’s assembly elections on Congress’s ticket from Hisar.

The Congress has pitted Krishna Singla, who is considered close to Hisar MP Jai Prakash, for the mayoral post. Rara, a close confidante of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Sunday held a meeting of his workers and announced to contest the mayoral election as an Independent nominee.

In Rohtak, Congress picks rebel BJP leader

In Rohtak, the Congress party has pitted Suraj Mal Kiloi, a BJP turncoat as its mayoral candidate to take on saffron party’s Ram Avtar Valmiki.

Suraj Mal, of Kiloi village in Rohtak, was seeking BJP’s ticket from Kalanaur (SC) in the 2024 assembly polls and had quit the party after the party pitted former Rohtak mayor Renu Dabla instead of him. Thereafter, he joined the Congress. He stayed in the BJP from 2014 to 2024 and before that he was in the Congress when Bhupinder Singh Hooda was chief minister of Haryana.

The BJP nominee Ram Avtar Valmiki, BJP national Scheduled Caste morcha vice-president, had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Kalanaur (SC) on three occasions in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Political commentator OP Vashisht from Rohtak, said that the Congress has picked Suraj Mal as he and his wife had won councillor elections earlier too and they have social repute and BJP picked Ram Avtar, who is known close to RSS functionaries and BJP state leadership.

BJP picks man accused of throwing slippers at former minister Gupta for councillor post

The BJP local workers in Hisar were miffed after the party picked Rajendra Saini as its candidate for councillor from ward 8 in the city. Saini, a close confidante of Independent MLA and former minister Savitri Jindal, had thrown slippers at former minister and BJP candidate Kamal Gupta during last year’s assembly polls in a public meeting.

BJP leader and mayor ticket aspirant Vaibhav Bidani termed the decision “shocking”.