Panchkula court to hear IAS officer Dahiya’s anticipatory bail plea on May 1

Apprehending arrest, senior IAS office Vijay Singh Dahiya had moved a Panchkula court seeking anticipatory bail on Thursday, which would come up for hearing on Monday.

Dahiya, who is posted as the commissioner and secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department, Haryana, was named as accused in an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over allegedly seeking illegal gratification for getting bills cleared in the Haryana Employment Skill Corporation on April 20.

In his application before the court in Panchkula, Dahiya said despite no allegations against him, he has been nominated as a suspect in the case.

The ACB has already arrested a Delhi resident, Poonam Chopra, in the case. She is accused of acting as a facilitator to get the bills cleared and the ACB had recovered ₹2 lakh meant as bribe from her. A case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 38-4 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against her at the ACB police station, Panchkula, on April 20, 2023, on the complaint of Rinku Manchanda of Fatehabad.

Dahiya in his plea seeking anticipatory bail said on April 20, he was picked up by the ACB team from a restaurant in Sector 8, Chandigarh, and let off after 2-3 hours of questioning.

The application said that he (Dahiya) never met or conversed with complainant Manchanda.

The application said, “Despite categoric averment in the complaint made by Manchanda or even in the alleged disclosure by Chopra, no allegations have been made with respect to Dahiya and yet he is named as accused.”

The application also pointed out that his mobile phone and smart watch were taken away by the ACB when he was picked up for questioning and the same are still in their custody.

Bribe sought to get bills cleared: Complainant

As per the FIR, Manchanda alleged that Deepak Sharma, who was posted as the CSO at the Haryana skill development mission, sought bribe for the payment of pending bills. He had alleged that Sharma had asked him to meet Chopra for speedy payment of bills. Chopra informed Manchanda that she had talked to Dahiya, and she asked him to pay ₹5 lakh for getting payment released. She also told him that 5% of ₹5 lakh would be her commission and accordingly, Manchanda agreed to make the payment. In the FIR, Manchanda mentioned that he paid ₹2 lakh to Chopra.

As per the allegation, Chopra had even sent WhatsApp messages of Dahiya to Manchanda where it was mentioned that files for payment have been cleared. Thereafter, Chopra had told Manchanda to make the payment of the balance of ₹3-lakh, else she would not allow his bills to be passed.

The application seeking anticipatory bail moved by Dahiya pointed out that nowhere the date, time and place of these meetings have been mentioned.

