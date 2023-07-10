Top J&K official, son feared dead as vehicle falls into gorge; wife killed on spot

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and his son were feared dead while his wife died and daughter suffered injuries in a car crash on Mughal Road in Poonch district late on Sunday.

Police said that a Swift car plunged into a deep gorge around 7.40 pm near Pannar Bridge on Mughal Road. (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surankote SHO, Rajveer Singh said, “Director Finance Ranbir Singh Bali and his son Irvin Singh are missing while his wife Parvinder Kour died and daughter Mahreen Kour suffered injuries including fracture in a thigh after their car plunged into a deep gorge on Mughal Road.”

The officer informed that their Swift car (JK02BD-4635) plunged into a deep gorge around 7.40 pm near Pannar Bridge on Mughal Road.

“We recovered an Aadhar card from the site of crash from where we established the identity of the director finance, forest, ecology and environment department. Further, his daughter Mahreen Kour, who is being shifted to government medical college in Jammu, told us that the entire family was returning to Kashmir from their uncle’s home in Jammu,” said the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have recovered the body of Parvinder Kour but director Ranbir Singh Bali and his son Irvin Singh remain missing,” he added.

i”We have launched searches but have not found them so far,” he added. In view of damage to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district due to heavy rains on Saturday, the administration has diverted the traffic to Mughal Road till the restoration of the affected stretches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON