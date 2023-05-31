GMADA and Mohali MC hold joint meeting to discuss development projects

Senior municipal corporation and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority officials on Tuesday held a joint meeting at PUDA Bhawan to discuss the city’s development. GMADA and Mohali MC held a joint meeting to discuss development projects in the city. (HT File)

During the meeting, GMADA’s engineering wing brought to the notice of municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur plans pertaining to laying of tertiary water pipeline from the sewerage treatment plant (STP) situated at Sector 83 to Mohali city had been submitted to the corporation for consideration.

Kaur assured GMADA that she would take up the matter with the officials concerned to complete the required formalities and submit the observations at the earliest.

Officials of the corporation put forth the demand of funds from GMADA for purchasing a 104-m fire lift and mechanised sweeping machine. They also sought funds to carry out development works in Sectors 76 to 80.

GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta directed the body’s engineering wing to start working on modalities and apprise him as soon as possible so that further action could be taken on these matters.

Gupta said as both GMADA and MC are looking after the development of the city, there are some areas where the jurisdiction overlaps over, so the idea was to sit together and brainstorm over issues that need to be addressed on priority.

Kaurm, meanwhile, said, “We have suggested rather than a segregated approach let us collectively work on beautification of the city and build better coordination with the horticulture wing. We have decided to start with the beautification of entry, exit points and other locations of the city.”

Other issues discussed include the setting up of roundabouts on accident prone sites to reduce the mishaps.

Sector 76-80 residents submit memorandum to GMADA against land enhancement cost

Residents, under the banner of Sector 76-80 Plot Allotment Sangharsh Committee, submitted a memorandum to Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials, seeking a review of the decision of levying land enhancement cost on residential plots in Sector 76 to 80.

Committee president Sucha Singh Kalaur said, “The meeting was successful and GMADA authorities have agreed to our demands and decided to review our application of cancelling the levying enhancement charges.”

A recent GMADA notification levying land enhancement cost on residential plots in Sector 76 to 80 had caused huge resentment among residents.

The letter issued by the authority reads that as per an approved agenda, ₹3,164 per square metre will be charged as additional cost from the allottees/transferees of Sector 76 to 80. This will translate into over ₹6 lakh for plots measuring 8 marlas and nearly ₹4 lakh for 6 marla plots.

Enhancement is the increase in compensation paid to a farmer/landowner for the acquisition of their land, which is decided by a court in case they are not satisfied with the price being offered by the government or its development agency.

The residents of plots/group housing societies built on that land then have to foot the cost of enhancement, a clause included in the allotment letters of these sectors, as per GMADA.

The GMADA letter says that during a meeting held on March 31, the authorities approved the agenda of “Assessment and recovery of additional price from the present allottees, transferees of Sector 76 to 80.”

