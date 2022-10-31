Sensing shortage of rice variety: PAU V-C urges farmers to retain PR-126 for next season

Sensing the shortage of PR-126 seed— most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by Punjab Agriculture University (PAU)— vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal urged farmers to store the pure seed to promote its cultivation during the next season.

The V-C said, “Though PAU and state seed agencies are multiplying its seed on a large scale, yet seeing farmers’ response, it will be a herculean task to meet the demand of seed during the next season,” In view of this, the V-C appealed to farmers to retain the pure seed or make efforts to arrange it from their friends, neighbours or relatives.

A frontrunner during the kharif season

Divulging details, additional director of research (crop improvement), PAU, Gurjit Singh Mangat, said, “During the current kharif season, PR-126 was grown on more than 5.0 lakh hectare. As per the feedback received from different districts through extension functionaries and farmers, PR-126 has performed consistently better and is emerging as a frontrunner among all the varieties.”

A department official said the area under PR-126 would have reached 8 lakh hectare, but the target could not be achieved due to the unviability of the seed.

Mangat said PAU had released PR-126 variety in 2017 for cultivation in the state. It has a short duration, i.e. one month shorter than Pusa 44 and 2-3 weeks than other varieties. “Though its average paddy yield is 30.0 quintals per acre, farmers are realising up to 38 quintals per acre. On account of its shorter duration, it has a great potential for saving resources such as water, agro-chemicals, etc. Besides, PR-126 also provides sufficient time for the management of paddy straw residue, and its low biomass also facilitates the use of straw management machinery for sowing wheat ,” he added.

On account of shorter duration, it opens up a possibility of an additional crop (summer moong, musk/water melon etc.), and thereby enhancing farmers’ income, he observed.

Steps initiated to avoid black marketing

Sources in the university said that the move has been taken to stop the black marketing of the seed. The seed variety had gone off the shelves during the kharif season in May earlier this year.

The university had developed 2,600 quintals of seeds and put them on sale on March 20. But by mid- April, the entire stock was emptied.

A major share of the seed was purchased by private seed dealers at ₹65 per kg. The huge demand and resultant scarcity had led to the black-marketing of seeds.

While in Ludhiana the seed was being sold at ₹80 to 100 per kg, in Moga, Barnala, Nawanshahr and Jalandhar, the seed was being sold at ₹140 per kg, complain farmers visiting the university.

PR-126 takes 123 days to mature if the crops are grown through the DSR technique. Pusa 44, on the other hand, matures about 160 days after seeding. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.